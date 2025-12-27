Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.37 and traded as low as GBX 1.30. Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.44, with a volume of 13,834,962 shares changing hands.

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.71.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia.

In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.

In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia. The company continues to seek opportunities to monetise the asset.

In 2019, the company completed the 100% acquisition of Cornwall Resources Limited and the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project, with a 2019 JORC-compliant, Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 11.7Mt at 1.17% Tin equivalent, made up of Tungsten, Tin and Copper.

Strategic Minerals’ primary objective is to utilise cash flow from existing operations in the USA to accelerate development of the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project in Cornwall, UK with world-class potential.

