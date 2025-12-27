Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,550 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,969,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $981,884,000 after buying an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,915,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $747,271,000 after acquiring an additional 514,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,476,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,316,000 after acquiring an additional 237,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $280,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fermium Researc lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LYB stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -146.13%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.