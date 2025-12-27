Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 133,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. Kenvue accounts for 1.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 629,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,110,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $1,725,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 144.6% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,333,567.84. This represents a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.