Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 54.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This is a 537.5% increase from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of SPE stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE: SPE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive total return by investing across corporate capital structures. The fund primarily allocates capital to debt and equity securities of both public and private issuers, with a focus on special situations, distressed credits and event-driven opportunities.

The fund’s flexible, multi-asset strategy allows portfolio managers to shift allocations among high-yield bonds, leveraged loans, convertible securities, preferred stock and equity positions.

