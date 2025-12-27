Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $119.18 Thousand

Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Wrapped THETA has a total market capitalization of $119.18 thousand and $27.90 million worth of Wrapped THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped THETA has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped THETA Token Profile

Wrapped THETA’s total supply is 446,727 tokens. The official website for Wrapped THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped THETA is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped THETA’s official Twitter account is @theta_network.

Wrapped THETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped THETA has a current supply of 446,726.7928. The last known price of Wrapped THETA is 0.26454987 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

