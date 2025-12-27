AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $8.99. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 154,369 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MITT. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $280.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.63.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on investing in U.S. residential mortgage assets. The firm seeks to generate current income for its shareholders by acquiring a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. As an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), AG Mortgage Investment Trust aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through active portfolio management and interest rate hedging strategies.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, including so-called “jumbo” prime ARMs, as well as Agency and non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

