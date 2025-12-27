Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.3% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.18. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81. The firm has a market cap of $502.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

