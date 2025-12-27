Mirabaud & Cie SA Has $1.20 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mirabaud & Cie SA lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,547 shares during the period. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,168,000 after acquiring an additional 229,220 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 16.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after purchasing an additional 539,504 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $890.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,741,441.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,412 shares of company stock valued at $11,741,699. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.