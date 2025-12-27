Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,737 First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,737 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 126.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $198.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.27.

In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,219,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,904.82. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,308.80. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $269.69 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $285.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

