Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PESXQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.0330. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.0266, with a volume of 464,700 shares.

Pioneer Energy Services Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Energy Services is an oilfield services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, offering a full suite of contract drilling and wellsite rental solutions to exploration and production companies. The firm’s drilling segment operates a fleet of mechanical, hydraulic and workover rigs designed for a variety of drilling environments, including vertical, horizontal and extended-reach applications. Pioneer’s drilling teams leverage advanced technologies and operational best practices to optimize wellbore placement and drilling efficiency for its customers.

Complementing its drilling operations, Pioneer’s rental business provides equipment and personnel for downhole intervention and completion support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.