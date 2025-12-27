iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Short Interest Update

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,041 shares, an increase of 150.8% from the November 30th total of 4,003 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,724 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,724 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 2,054.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITDE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $36.96.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2045 ITDE was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

