Taylor Devices (TAYD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Taylor Devices (NASDAQ: TAYD):

12/22/2025 – Taylor Devices had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Taylor Devices had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Taylor Devices had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – Taylor Devices was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – Taylor Devices had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Taylor Devices had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Taylor Devices had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Taylor Devices had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Taylor Devices, Inc is an engineering firm headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of motion control products and engineered fluid-handling devices. The company’s core focus is on providing high-performance hydraulic dampers, fluid springs (also known as gas springs), shock absorbers and hydraulic accumulators that are used to manage energy and motion in a wide range of industrial and structural applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes industrial shock absorbers designed to cushion and decelerate moving parts in manufacturing and test-and-measurement systems, fluid viscous dampers for seismic protection of buildings and bridges, and fluid spring devices that combine the properties of a gas spring and a hydraulic damper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.