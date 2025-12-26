ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,770 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the November 30th total of 26,137 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,688 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,688 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short SmallCap600

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short SmallCap600 stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 7.64% of ProShares Short SmallCap600 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 43 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. ProShares Short SmallCap600 has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Company Profile

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

