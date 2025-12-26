Short Interest in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) Drops By 90.6%

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 255 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the November 30th total of 2,727 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,312 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,312 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PALC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,090. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.90 million, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.