Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) and Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Head to Head Contrast

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) and Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Griffon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Addentax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Griffon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Addentax Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Griffon alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Griffon has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addentax Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffon $2.52 billion 1.39 $51.11 million $1.00 75.55 Addentax Group $4.18 million 1.23 -$5.09 million ($0.59) -0.74

This table compares Griffon and Addentax Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Griffon has higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group. Addentax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Griffon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Griffon and Addentax Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffon 1 1 3 3 3.00 Addentax Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Griffon presently has a consensus target price of $95.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.54%. Given Griffon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Griffon is more favorable than Addentax Group.

Profitability

This table compares Griffon and Addentax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffon 2.03% 181.66% 11.95% Addentax Group -96.23% -18.12% -9.95%

Summary

Griffon beats Addentax Group on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications. The segment also sells related products, such as garage door openers. The Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled engineered tools, including spades, hoes, cultivators, weeders, post hole diggers, scrapers, edgers and forks; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow tools comprising pushers, roof rakes, sled sleigh shovels, scoops, and ice scrapers; and pruning products, such as pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools. The segment also offers striking tools, including axes, picks, mattocks, mauls, wood splitters, sledgehammers, pry bars, and repair handles; traditional and gardening hand tools comprising hammers, screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrenches, handsaws, tape measures, levels, clamps, trowels, cultivators, weeders, and other hand tools; indoor and outdoor planters and lawn accessories; and garden hoses and hose reels. In addition, the segment provides home organization products, including wire and wood shelving, containers, storage cabinets, and other closet and home organization accessories; residential, industrial, and commercial fans; and cleaning products, such as brooms, brushes, squeegees, and other cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Addentax Group

(Get Free Report)

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.