Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Short Interest Down 63.1% in December

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,137 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 22,025 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of PDBA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $37.89.
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.1303 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 333.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
