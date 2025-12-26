Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 282,408 shares, an increase of 207.5% from the November 30th total of 91,833 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 299,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGCV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.71. 125,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,771. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.72. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 101,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

