ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) and Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Financial Analysis

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daiichi Sankyo and ProKidney”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiichi Sankyo $12.39 billion 3.34 $1.95 billion $1.06 20.58 ProKidney $80,000.00 9,457.34 -$61.19 million ($0.55) -4.57

Profitability

Daiichi Sankyo has higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daiichi Sankyo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Daiichi Sankyo and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiichi Sankyo 15.40% 18.39% 8.57% ProKidney -9,547.45% N/A -18.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and ProKidney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiichi Sankyo 1 0 0 1 2.50 ProKidney 2 1 4 0 2.29

ProKidney has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 194.23%. Given ProKidney’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProKidney is more favorable than Daiichi Sankyo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daiichi Sankyo beats ProKidney on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia. It also provides olmesartan medoxomil antihypertensive agents; NILEMDO, an oral treatment to help in lowering cholesterol; and Nustendi, a fixed-dose combination tablet of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe for reducing cholesterol. In addition, the company offers Canalia for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus; Emgalty for the treatment of migraine attacks; Pralia for the treatment of anti-osteoporosis/inhibitor of the progression of bone erosion associated with rheumatoid arthritis; Ranmark for the treatment of bone complications caused by bone metastasis from tumors; Tarlige for treating pain; Tenelia for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus; Venofer for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; and Vimpat, an anti-epileptic agent. Further, it provides vaccines for influenza, measles/rubella infection, and mumps. The company has a development and commercialization agreement with Merck to jointly develop and commercialize Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) candidates The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

