Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.00 and traded as low as $36.00. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.34.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp (OTCMKTS: FCBI) is the bank holding company for The Frederick County Bank, a community-based financial institution headquartered in Frederick, Maryland. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending services tailored to individuals, families and businesses. Its core offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, mortgage and home equity loans, commercial real estate financing and consumer lending products.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan services, Frederick County Bancorp supports its customers with digital banking tools, online bill payment, mobile deposit capture and treasury management solutions.

