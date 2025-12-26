Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.30. Edenred shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands.

EDNMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Edenred from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36.

Edenred is a global leader in prepaid corporate services, offering a suite of digital and paper-based solutions designed to enhance employee benefits, streamline expense management and support corporate fleets. The company originated in 1962 as part of the Accor group and was listed as an independent entity on Euronext Paris in 2010. Today, Edenred operates under the Ticket Restaurant® brand, which remains a flagship offering for meal voucher programs, alongside a host of other employee engagement and incentive tools.

The company’s core products and services include employee benefits such as meal vouchers, food allowances and leisure gift certificates, as well as incentive and rewards programs that help organizations motivate and recognize their workforce.

