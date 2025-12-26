Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $24.99. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $24.9040, with a volume of 3,086,700 shares traded.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 4.3%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.