Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,663,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,739 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Carnival by 184.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,289,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,353,000 after buying an additional 6,669,935 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in Carnival by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 7,704,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,630 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,408,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,055,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Stock Performance

Carnival stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.53.

Carnival Announces Dividend

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

