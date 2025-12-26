Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 81.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 84.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $65.42 on Friday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 19.14%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

