Short Interest in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Grows By 2,788.1%

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 347,320 shares, an increase of 2,788.1% from the November 30th total of 12,026 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,537 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company's stock are short sold.

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDD opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $678.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 97.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 23.7% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries. The universe of stocks consists of dividend-paying companies in the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index that have a positive five-year dividend-per-share growth rate and a dividend to earnings-per-share ratio of 60% or less.

