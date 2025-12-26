Private Trust Co. NA Has $15.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 500,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,043,000 after acquiring an additional 70,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 hitting fresh record closes and momentum across US large caps supports IVV as it tracks the index — bullish market breadth and investor sentiment are lifting the ETF. Article Title

S&P 500 hitting fresh record closes and momentum across US large caps supports IVV as it tracks the index — bullish market breadth and investor sentiment are lifting the ETF. Positive Sentiment: “Magnificent Seven” / Nvidia strength is driving index leadership; renewed tech gains lift the S&P 500 cap-weighted ETF performance. Article Title

“Magnificent Seven” / Nvidia strength is driving index leadership; renewed tech gains lift the S&P 500 cap-weighted ETF performance. Positive Sentiment: Short interest in IVV declined sharply in December (~21% drop to ~8.2M shares), reducing a layer of potential selling pressure and supporting upside. (Short-interest data)

Short interest in IVV declined sharply in December (~21% drop to ~8.2M shares), reducing a layer of potential selling pressure and supporting upside. (Short-interest data) Neutral Sentiment: Holiday-shortened trading and lower volumes are in effect — market moves can be amplified on thin liquidity, so today’s move may be less indicative of durable trend. Article Title

Holiday-shortened trading and lower volumes are in effect — market moves can be amplified on thin liquidity, so today’s move may be less indicative of durable trend. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentators are pointing to continued upside (S&P 500 approaching higher targets), which keeps momentum trades intact but increases sensitivity to profit-taking. Article Title

Technical commentators are pointing to continued upside (S&P 500 approaching higher targets), which keeps momentum trades intact but increases sensitivity to profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: The Fed’s warning about potential tariff-driven job losses and trade risks poses macro downside — if tariffs or trade tensions escalate, cyclicals and risk assets could be pressured, weighing on IVV. Article Title

The Fed’s warning about potential tariff-driven job losses and trade risks poses macro downside — if tariffs or trade tensions escalate, cyclicals and risk assets could be pressured, weighing on IVV. Negative Sentiment: Near-term futures slipped on Christmas Eve and there are geopolitical headlines (troop movements) that could add volatility and temporarily drag on risk assets. Article Title

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $693.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.61.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.