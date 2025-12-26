Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.46 and traded as high as $14.15. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 36,185 shares.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.9%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ) is a diversified, closed?end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, along with a mix of high?yield and investment-grade fixed-income instruments. By blending exposure to equity-linked convertibles and traditional debt, NCZ aims to deliver enhanced returns across varying market environments.
The portfolio is actively managed by the Virtus Convertible & Income Portfolio Management Team, a group of seasoned investment professionals affiliated with Virtus Investment Partners.
