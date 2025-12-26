Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.46 and traded as high as $14.15. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 36,185 shares.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 60,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ) is a diversified, closed?end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, along with a mix of high?yield and investment-grade fixed-income instruments. By blending exposure to equity-linked convertibles and traditional debt, NCZ aims to deliver enhanced returns across varying market environments.

The portfolio is actively managed by the Virtus Convertible & Income Portfolio Management Team, a group of seasoned investment professionals affiliated with Virtus Investment Partners.

