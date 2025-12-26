Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.46 and traded as high as $14.15. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 36,185 shares.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 60,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ) is a diversified, closed?end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, along with a mix of high?yield and investment-grade fixed-income instruments. By blending exposure to equity-linked convertibles and traditional debt, NCZ aims to deliver enhanced returns across varying market environments.

The portfolio is actively managed by the Virtus Convertible & Income Portfolio Management Team, a group of seasoned investment professionals affiliated with Virtus Investment Partners.

