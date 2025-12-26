Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.38 and traded as high as GBX 45. Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 43.91, with a volume of 310,239 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.38. The company has a market cap of £64.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News. It also offers The Lawyer, which provides intelligence to legal market.

