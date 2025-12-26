Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $4.44. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 104,373 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ampco-Pittsburgh currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 3.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.01 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co bought 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $248,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,127,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,351,204.64. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Mcbrayer purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $49,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 448,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,467.98. This trade represents a 4.42% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 152,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,330. Insiders own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,159,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is a U.S.-based specialty metals manufacturer that produces cast and forged components for a range of industrial markets. The company’s primary offerings include custom-designed forged rolls, grinding rolls and specialty bars for the steel and metal processing industries. In addition, Ampco-Pittsburgh supplies precision couplings, gears and die components for original equipment manufacturers in sectors such as mining, power generation and heavy machinery.

The company operates multiple production facilities in North America, where it employs advanced melting, heat-treating and machining processes to deliver components with tight tolerances and enhanced wear resistance.

Featured Stories

