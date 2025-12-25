Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AutoZone (AZO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AutoZone (NYSE: AZO):
- 12/22/2025 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
- 12/18/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,850.00 to $4,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/11/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4,775.00 to $4,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $4,400.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $4,650.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4,750.00.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4,800.00 to $4,325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4,700.00 to $4,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $4,510.00 to $4,318.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $4,100.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $4,900.00 to $4,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $4,613.00 to $4,487.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4,262.00 to $4,234.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $4,850.00 to $4,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $4,050.00 to $3,850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $4,800.00 to $4,600.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $4,499.00 to $4,076.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $4,811.00 to $4,268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/4/2025 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/3/2025 – AutoZone is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,500.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/24/2025 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/18/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4,262.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4,090.00.
- 11/6/2025 – AutoZone was given a new $4,850.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.
- 11/6/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Gabelli.
- 10/31/2025 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,393.09 per share, for a total transaction of $498,784.23. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 962 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,152.58. This trade represents a 18.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. George purchased 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,398.13 per share, with a total value of $492,728.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,341.58. This trade represents a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 347 shares of company stock worth $1,179,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone serves both do?it?yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.
