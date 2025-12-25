Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AutoZone (AZO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AutoZone (NYSE: AZO):

12/22/2025 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

12/18/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,850.00 to $4,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

12/15/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4,775.00 to $4,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $4,400.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $4,650.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4,750.00.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4,800.00 to $4,325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4,700.00 to $4,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $4,510.00 to $4,318.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $4,100.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $4,900.00 to $4,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $4,613.00 to $4,487.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4,262.00 to $4,234.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $4,850.00 to $4,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $4,050.00 to $3,850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $4,800.00 to $4,600.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $4,499.00 to $4,076.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $4,811.00 to $4,268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/4/2025 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/3/2025 – AutoZone is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,500.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2025 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4,262.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4,090.00.

11/6/2025 – AutoZone was given a new $4,850.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

11/6/2025 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Gabelli.

10/31/2025 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,393.09 per share, for a total transaction of $498,784.23. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 962 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,152.58. This trade represents a 18.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. George purchased 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,398.13 per share, with a total value of $492,728.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,341.58. This trade represents a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 347 shares of company stock worth $1,179,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do?it?yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

Featured Stories

