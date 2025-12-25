Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 12504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Azarga Metals Stock Down 14.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp. in May 2016. Azarga Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in White Rock, Canada.

