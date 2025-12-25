Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Down 3.3% Following Insider Selling

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 65,203,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 35,941,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Specifically, CFO Neil J. Laird sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $42,906.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,224 shares in the company, valued at $77,963.52. This trade represents a 35.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 25,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $245,162.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 197,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,632.08. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other Ondas news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $204,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 212,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,215.60. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ondas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ondas in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $10.00 target price on Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%. Research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ondas during the third quarter worth $184,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ondas by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

