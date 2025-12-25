Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 8,420 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

