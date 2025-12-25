PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.260-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.4 million. PTC also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.490-8.950 EPS.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $176.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. PTC has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. PTC had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PTC from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,958.19. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $8,707,383.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,512.04. This represents a 80.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,277 shares of company stock worth $10,624,076. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in PTC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PTC by 86.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Featured Stories

