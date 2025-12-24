Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Short Interest Down 88.3% in December

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,486 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the November 30th total of 64,079 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,570 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 408,570 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares by 21.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ METD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 45,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,495. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.

The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

