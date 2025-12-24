Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Declines By 91.5%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 91,696 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the November 30th total of 1,078,183 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 897,822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Iveda Solutions Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IVDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 50,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,157. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 143.92% and a negative net margin of 53.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Iveda Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Iveda Solutions to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Iveda Solutions has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iveda Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iveda Solutions stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co owned about 0.42% of Iveda Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: IVDA) is a technology company specializing in AI-driven security and smart city solutions. The company develops and delivers integrated hardware and software platforms designed to capture, process and analyze video data in real time, enabling organizations across government, enterprise and critical infrastructure sectors to enhance situational awareness, optimize resource deployment and streamline operational workflows.

The company’s product suite centers around the Iveda Cloud platform, offering cloud-based video storage, remote monitoring and cybersecurity features.

