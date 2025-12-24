Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,563 shares, a growth of 2,463.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,060 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,060 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Singapore Airlines Price Performance

SINGY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 29,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,139. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) is the flag carrier airline of Singapore, providing scheduled air passenger and cargo services to destinations across Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa and Oceania. Headquartered at Singapore Changi Airport, the carrier operates a modern fleet of wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, offering premium, business and economy class cabins designed to meet the needs of leisure travellers, business executives and freight customers alike.

Since its establishment on May 1, 1972—following the split of Malaysia–Singapore Airlines—Singapore Airlines has grown from a regional operator into a globally recognized brand.

