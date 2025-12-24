Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Shares Up 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 563,433 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 159,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

