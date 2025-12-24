Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH opened at $324.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.45 and its 200-day moving average is $318.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

