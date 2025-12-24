TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF (BATS:OCTZ) Announces $1.70 Annual Dividend

TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF (BATS:OCTZ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.6988 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 382.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.

Shares of BATS OCTZ opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.72. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF (OCTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTZ was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

