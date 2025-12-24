Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 27,911 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

