U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Declares $0.40 Annual Dividend

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4002 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.

Shares of GOAU stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.64. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers. GOAU was launched on Jun 27, 2017 and is managed by US Global.

