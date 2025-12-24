U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Declares $0.40 Annual Dividend

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4002 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.
U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Price Performance
Shares of GOAU stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.64. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $45.47.
U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile
