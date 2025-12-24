TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.53 (BATS:AUGZ)

TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (BATS:AUGZ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.5338 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 348.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF Price Performance
Shares of AUGZ opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF Company Profile
