TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $5.04 (BATS:JULZ)

TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (BATS:JULZ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 5.0386 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,061.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF Stock Up 13.2%
Shares of JULZ stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $44.35.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF
- The gift that keeps giving (just $1 today)
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Trump Did WHAT??
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- Trump’s “real estate deal for America” explained
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.