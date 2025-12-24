TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $5.04 (BATS:JULZ)

TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (BATS:JULZ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 5.0386 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,061.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF Stock Up 13.2%

Shares of JULZ stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $44.35.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF Company Profile

The Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (JULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Buffer Protect July index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULZ was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

