Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,686,890 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,549,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,686,890 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.9% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,881,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc now owns 17,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 23.5% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 223,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $14,772,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,574,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,720,899.95. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,236,474 shares of company stock valued at $409,429,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA told customers it aims to begin H200 AI?chip shipments to China by mid?February — a potential multi?billion?dollar revenue boost for data?center sales if export reviews clear.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is raising price targets and reaffirming buys (Truist raised PT to $275; Tigress went higher), supporting bullish expectations for FY26–27 AI infrastructure growth.

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA launched a new family of open?source AI models and is expanding infrastructure (a ~$1.5B server?farm plan in Israel and the SchedMD acquisition) — actions that deepen the software/ecosystem that drives GPU demand.

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced a quarterly dividend payment this week — a modest cash return that can support sentiment amid year?end flows.

Positive Sentiment: Industry tailwinds remain intact: severe HBM memory shortages and strong GPU backlog support pricing power and revenue visibility for at least the next 12–18 months.

Neutral Sentiment: Heavy bullish options activity and concentrated derivatives positioning signal strong conviction but also raise short?term volatility risk if macro or AI sentiment flicks.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling accelerated (Director Mark Stevens sold 222,500 shares; broader reports of large insider disposals), which can weigh on sentiment even if sales are routine diversification.

Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and compliance risk: U.S. lawmakers asked Commerce to disclose approvals tied to H200 China licenses, and investigators are probing alleged chip smuggling through intermediaries — both could delay China sales and add political uncertainty.

Negative Sentiment: Prominent skeptics and commentary (Michael Burry, valuation critiques) continue to highlight power/cost, competitive and bubble risks that could amplify downside if growth or guidance disappoints.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.0%

NVIDIA stock opened at $189.21 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average is $176.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

