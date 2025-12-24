Stanich Group LLC Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 196,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.6% of Stanich Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stanich Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 569.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

