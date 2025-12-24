Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 0.8% of Swedbank AB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Swedbank AB owned 0.57% of Spotify Technology worth $818,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,877,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Shares of SPOT opened at $579.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $616.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $672.24. The stock has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $443.21 and a one year high of $785.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $760.23.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
