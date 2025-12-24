McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,658 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.3% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 284,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $632.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

