Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Shares Bought by Munro Partners

Munro Partners lifted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Munro Partners’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 40.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $884,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $3,708,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 18.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $247.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIX. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. JMP Securities set a $185.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

