Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Shares Bought by Munro Partners

Munro Partners lifted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Munro Partners’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 40.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $884,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $3,708,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 18.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ WIX opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $247.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wix.com
Wix.com Profile
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.
Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wix.com
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- Trump’s “real estate deal for America” explained
- Trump Did WHAT??
- A month before the crash
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.