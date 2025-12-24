Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded by Clear Str to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Clear Str upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLLS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cellectis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Cellectis Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 51.22% and a negative net margin of 58.06%.The company had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,722,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 3,284,409 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,717,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. B Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 0.8% during the third quarter. B Group Inc. now owns 3,281,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene?edited cell therapies for oncology. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company also maintains operations in New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis applies its proprietary TALEN genome editing platform to engineer allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T?cell (CAR?T) candidates designed to target blood cancers and solid tumors.

The company’s core business activities encompass the discovery, development and manufacturing of off?the?shelf immunotherapies.

