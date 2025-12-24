Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.05 and last traded at GBX 57.50. 1,930,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,366,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 99 price target on shares of Avacta Group in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avacta Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £233.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.46) EPS for the quarter. Avacta Group had a negative return on equity of 74.00% and a negative net margin of 114.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avacta Group Plc will post -9.9011833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company challenging current drug delivery methods to expand the utility of highly potent cancer therapeutics.

The Company benefits from a world class research and development facility, team of exceptionally talented scientists and a highly experienced management team with members located in both the London headquarters and the US.

Our proprietary pre|CISION® platform masks toxic warheads by binding them to a short, engineered peptide that is cleavable only by the tumor-specific protease, fibroblast activation protein (FAP).

